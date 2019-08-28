Laureano (lower leg) is upping his running program progression to an every-other-day basis, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "He's feeling good," manager Bob Melvin said. "It's all about when the doctors clear him to get here. We're not quite there yet and trying to stay pretty strict with the timetable they talked about, but we're starting to ramp it up."

Laureano participated in running drills at the Athletics' minor-league complex Tuesday and will repeat the process Thursday. That represents an uptick for the outfielder, who had previously been taking multiple days off between running sessions. Laureano also continues to get at-bats in sim games and batting practice sessions, which could help keep him sharp enough for him to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment.