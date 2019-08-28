Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Ramps up running program
Laureano (lower leg) is upping his running program progression to an every-other-day basis, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "He's feeling good," manager Bob Melvin said. "It's all about when the doctors clear him to get here. We're not quite there yet and trying to stay pretty strict with the timetable they talked about, but we're starting to ramp it up."
Laureano participated in running drills at the Athletics' minor-league complex Tuesday and will repeat the process Thursday. That represents an uptick for the outfielder, who had previously been taking multiple days off between running sessions. Laureano also continues to get at-bats in sim games and batting practice sessions, which could help keep him sharp enough for him to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: 'Dialed in' during BP session•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Could get rehab at-bats•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Feels ready to return•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starts running program•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: To begin running next week•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not yet running•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start