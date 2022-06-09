Laureano went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

As the Athletics trudge through what appears to have the potential for a losing season of epic proportions, Laureano remains a consistent bright spot. With Wednesday's productive effort, the talented outfielder extended his hitting streak to 12 games and pushed his slash line over that span to a spectacular .367/.404/.490 across 52 plate appearances.