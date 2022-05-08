The Athletics reinstated Laureano (suspension) from the restricted list Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Oakland has yet to release its lineup for Sunday's series finale in Minnesota, but it'll presumably include Laureano, who is on tap for his season debut after he missed the first 27 games of the campaign while finishing out the 80-game suspension he was handed last August. The 27-year-old was able to stay sharp while he was on suspension by taking part in a rehab assignment in the minors. Over his 10-game stint at Triple-A Las Vegas, Laureano slashed .135/.273/.189 with two doubles and two stolen bases.
