Laureano went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
Laureano picked up his third steal in his last eight games, a span in which he's also gone 8-for-32 (.250) with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored. The Athletics' offense as a whole isn't very strong, with the 27-year-old's .239/.322/.372 slash line making him one of the team's better hitters. He's added four home runs, eight steals, 13 RBI, 22 runs scored and 12 doubles through 50 games.
