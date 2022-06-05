Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Laureano was the only Oakland batter to post multiple hits in the contest. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a pair of steals, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the outfielder owns a .247/.347/.341 slash line with a homer, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in six attempts through 98 plate appearances. He's consistently hit in the top third of the Athletics' order since returning from a hand injury May 26.