Laureano (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Laureano ran the bases Tuesday, and he won't require a rehab assignment before returning to the active roster. The 26-year-old had been on the injured list since May 28 due to a right hip strain, but he should be available for Oakland going forward. Skye Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.

More News