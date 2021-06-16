Laureano (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Laureano ran the bases Tuesday, and he won't require a rehab assignment before returning to the active roster. The 26-year-old had been on the injured list since May 28 due to a right hip strain, but he should be available for Oakland going forward. Skye Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: May return Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Might not require rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Set to face live pitching Monday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Looking to build stamina•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Participates in full workout•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: No structural damage in hip•