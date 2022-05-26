Laureano (hand) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Thursday against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Laureano was scratched from Wednesday's lineup after having difficulty gripping a bat and missed his fourth straight game, but he's apparently been cleared to play after he underwent a CT scan. The 27-year-old is off to a slow start after missing the beginning of the season while finishing out his suspension, and he has a .167/.310/.250 slash line with one RBI and two stolen bases in 16 games.