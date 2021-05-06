Laureano went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs in Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

Laureano collected three of Oakland's seven hits in the contest, the first of which was a solo shot in the first inning to put the team on the board. The 26-year-old has found his power stroke of late, swatting four homers in his past five games. Over that stretch he is batting .400 (8-for-20) with six runs and six RBI.