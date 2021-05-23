Laureano went 3-for-5 with a double in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
The hot-hitting outfielder's second consecutive multi-hit effort pushed his tally at the plate over the last two games to an incandescent 7-for-9, a stretch during which he's laced a pair of two-baggers and a home run. The surge has given Laureano's season average a much-needed and immediate 30-point boost to .267, while his OPS has shot up 72 points to an impressive .870.
