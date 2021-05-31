Laureano (groin) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

For a fourth straight game, Laureano will be relegated to a bench role while he manages a tight right groin. The Athletics are still listing Laureano as day-to-day, so the club is seemingly hopeful that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list and return to the lineup at some point during the three-game series in Seattle. Mark Canha will shift over from left field to cover center field in Laureano's stead.