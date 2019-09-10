Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Remains on bench
Laureano (leg) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Laureano was pulled from Saturday's game due to right leg cramps, and he hasn't seen the field since. Oakland fears his cramps may be connected to the lower-leg stress fracture that Laureano just returned from, so the team will likely limit his playing time during the final month of the regular season. Mark Canha draws another start in center field and is set to bat cleanup.
