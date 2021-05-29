Laureano (groin) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Angels.
Laureano was held out of Friday's game due to right groin tightness and will now miss a second straight contest. Mark Canha will shift to center field while Chad Pinder starts in left field Saturday.
