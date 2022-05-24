Laureano (hand) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
It's the second consecutive absence for Laureano after being hit by a pitch on his right hand Saturday. The 27-year-old had X-rays come back negative and appears to have avoided a serious injury, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to take the field during the current series in Seattle, which finishes up Wednesday.
