Laureano (head) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
Laureano hasn't appeared in a game since banging his head against the outfield wall Monday versus the Yankees. The good news is that he's yet to be placed on the concussion IL. Tony Kemp, Esteury Ruiz and JJ Bleday will start across the outfield for the A's on Thursday.
