Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Returns from injured list
Laureano (lower leg) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.
Laureano is back with the Athletics after missing almost six weeks with a right-lower-leg stress fracture. The 25-year-old figures to slide back into his starting role in center field for Friday's regularly scheduled contest, but he's unlikely to play in the suspended game set to be picked up earlier in the evening. Laureano has a .284/.334/.518 slash line with 21 home runs and 12 stolen bases through 107 games and will look to pick up where he left off with a 1.263 OPS since the All-Star break.
