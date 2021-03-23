Laureano (side) will start in center field and will bat second in Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano wound up missing six days with side soreness. Assuming he checks out fine following Tuesday's appearance, his readiness for Opening Day shouldn't be significantly affected.
