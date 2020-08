Laureano went 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk in an extra-innings win over the Astros on Friday.

The versatile outfielder's three-bagger was his first of the season and second of his career, with the fact it came off Zack Greinke adding a bit of luster to the feat. Laureano has now hit safely in three straight games, and he's reached safely in five of the last six contests while lacing three (Friday's triple and two home runs) of his six hits in August for extra bases.