Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Despite a disappointing day for the Athletics in which they failed to clinch a postseason berth, Laureano continued his stretch of stellar offensive play. The rookie has now hit safely in five straight, with four multi-hit efforts included in that span. The combination of 21 hits and eight walks during September has led to a .361 on-base percentage for the month and pushed his season figure to an even more impressive .370.