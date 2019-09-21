Laureano went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers.

Laureano singled in the second and scored on Chad Pinder's three-run homer, and then knocked in Matt Olson on another single in the seventh. The 25-year-old is up to 64 RBI, 74 runs scored and a .289/.340/.517 slash line over 117 games this season.