Laureano (lower leg) went 0-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Spencer Turnbull in the second inning, and later scored when Matt Chapman drew a bases-loaded walk. He missed nearly six weeks with a stress fracture in his right leg. The center fielder now has 68 runs scored to go with 58 RBI, 21 homers and 12 steals in 107 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories