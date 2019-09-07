Laureano (lower leg) went 0-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Spencer Turnbull in the second inning, and later scored when Matt Chapman drew a bases-loaded walk. He missed nearly six weeks with a stress fracture in his right leg. The center fielder now has 68 runs scored to go with 58 RBI, 21 homers and 12 steals in 107 games.