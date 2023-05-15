Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Laureano came home on a Shea Langeliers infield single in the second and on the slugging backstop's two-run home run in the seventh for his first runs since May 5. The veteran outfielder also continued adding to his collection of impactful hits with his two-bagger, which served as his 12th extra-base knock out of 24 hits overall through his first 108 plate appearances.