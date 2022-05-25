Laureano (hand) has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Mariners.
Laureano was initially slated to start in right field and bat cleanup Wednesday, but he was removed with the lineup approximately an hour before the start of the game. While the reason for his removal wasn't given, it seems likely that it's related to the hand injury that also forced him to miss the last three games. Luis Barrera will take over in right field and bat ninth.
