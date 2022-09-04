Laureano (oblique) played seven innings for Single-A Stockton in right field Saturday and will serve as the DH on Sunday before potentially rejoining the Athletics on Tuesday, the team's official site reports.

Laureano went 0-for-4 in the Ports' loss to San Jose, but of overriding importance was the fact he was able to play nearly a full game on defense without any apparent setbacks. Assuming the 28-year-old swings the bat pain-free in his DH role Sunday, it appears he'll have a clear path to Tuesday activation ahead of the first game of an interleague series with Atlanta.