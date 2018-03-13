Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sent to Triple-A Nashville
Laureano (finger) was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Laureano, who broke his left pinky finger Monday, will be back in full health. However, when that time comes, he'll play at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career. Laureano hit .227/.298/.369 over 123 games at Double-A Corpus Christi last year as a member of the Astros' organization.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...