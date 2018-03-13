Laureano (finger) was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Laureano, who broke his left pinky finger Monday, will be back in full health. However, when that time comes, he'll play at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career. Laureano hit .227/.298/.369 over 123 games at Double-A Corpus Christi last year as a member of the Astros' organization.