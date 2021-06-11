Laureano (hip) is scheduled to face live pitching Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano has been out with a right hip strain since May 27. The center fielder resumed baseball activities earlier this week and will face live pitching Monday. Assuming he comes out of Monday's workout feeling well, the next step will likely be to go on a minor-league rehab assignment. If all goes to plan, Laureano could rejoin the Athletics' lineup within the next week.
