Laureano is set to return from his four-game suspension Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics were originally supposed to be without their talented center fielder for six games, but his appeal succeeded in curtailing the ban to four contests. Laureano's .262/.398/.462 line and Gold Glove play have undoubtedly been missed, but Bob Melvin's squad still managed to forge a 3-1 record in the 26-year-old's brief absence. Laureano's active status for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks will be confirmed when lineups are released closer to the game's 6:10 pm EDT start time.