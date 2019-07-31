Laureano is expected to miss at least four weeks due to a stress reaction in his right shin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano said the issue first cropped up during the team's season-opening series in Japan and made it difficult for him to stop. The hope is that the outfielder will be able to rejoin the Athletics at the beginning of September, though the team acknowledged he could be sidelined for longer than a month. In the meantime, Nick Martini was summoned from the minors to take his place on the roster.