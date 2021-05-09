Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay due to a right thumb injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Melvin downplayed the injury to the outfielder's throwing hand, saying it's nothing serious while noting that Laureano could still be available off the bench for the series finale. Laureano looks like he'll be on track to rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Boston, but fantasy managers may want to confirm as much before activating him in weekly leagues.