Laureano (hand) went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.
Laureano made his return from a four-game absence following a CT scan that showed no additional concerns with his previously injured hand. The defensive-minded outfielder has struggled to get going at the plate after a late start to the season, as he's carrying a .173/.306/.250 slash line across his first 17 games.
