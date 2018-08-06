Laureano went 3-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 6-0 win over Detroit.

In just his third MLB appearance, Laureano earned his first multi-hit game. Since being called up from Triple-A Nashville, he's played in all three games, going 4-for-12. The rookie outfielder will need to keep the hot bat alive if he wants to hold on to his spot in the lineup.