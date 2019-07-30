Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sits again Tuesday
Laureano sits for the second straight game Tuesday against the Brewers.
Laureano hasn't sat for back-to-back games at any previous point this season, so it's possible he's dealing with an unreported injury. There certainly don't appear to be any performance-related reasons for his absence, as he owns a 1.263 OPS since the All-Star break. Mark Canha starts in center field Tuesday.
