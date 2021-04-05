Laureano (wrist) remains on the bench Monday against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano will sit for the third straight day after exiting Friday's game against the Astros with a sore wrist after hurting himself while sliding into first base. Mark Canha will again slide over to center field Monday, with Tony Kemp starting in left. The Athletics hope he can return Tuesday, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.