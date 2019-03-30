Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sits for first time
Laureano is on the bench for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Laureano hits the best for the first time after starting the first four games of the year. He's gone just 2-for-17 at the plate. Mark Canha draws the start in center field.
