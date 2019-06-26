Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sits Wednesday
Laureano is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With the A's playing in a National League park, they needed to do some maneuvering to get Khris Davis into the lineup. Right-handed hitter Mark Canha will start in center field and hit fifth, which is a little surprising given the fact St. Louis is starting righty Adam Wainwright.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Drills 12th homer•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Explodes with four-hit night•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Crushes solo shot in loss•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Belts grand slam•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...