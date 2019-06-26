Laureano is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the A's playing in a National League park, they needed to do some maneuvering to get Khris Davis into the lineup. Right-handed hitter Mark Canha will start in center field and hit fifth, which is a little surprising given the fact St. Louis is starting righty Adam Wainwright.

More News
Our Latest Stories