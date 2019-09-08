Laureano (leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The 25-year-old was lifted from Saturday's game with cramps in his right leg in only his second game since coming off the injured list from a stress fracture in his right lower leg. Manager Bob Melvin said Sunday was already set to be a planned off day for Laureano, so his absence from the lineup isn't a major concern. The young outfielder will look to return to action Monday at Houston, while Mark Canha takes over in center field for the A's.