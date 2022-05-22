Laureano is receiving treatment for the swelling in his hand and is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old had X-rays coming back negative after being hit by a pitch on his right hand Saturday, and he'll miss at least one game while tending to the injury. Cristian Pache will start in center field Sunday with Laureano sitting out.
