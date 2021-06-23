Laureano went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 13-6 win against the Rangers.

Laureano tallied three hits in the Athletics' big offensive night, highlighted by his two-run blast in the second inning off Brett de Geus. The outfielder also scored in the first and ninth frames. He is slashing .263/.342/.517 in 231 plate appearances. He has the power/speed combination, with 13 home runs that trails just Matt Olson on the Athletics and leads with eight steals.