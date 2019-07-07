Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Slugs 15th homer
Laureano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Mariners.
Laureano hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to open the scoring, and then added the solo shot in the ninth inning as he tried to spark a comeback. The center fielder has a .770 OPS over 321 at-bats this season, contributing 15 homers, 10 stolen bases and 18 doubles in 89 games.
