Laureano went 2-for-5 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in an extra-inning win over the Mariners on Friday.

The outfielder has struggled at the plate for the majority of the season, but his two-out RBI double in the 10th on Friday knotted the score at 1-1, setting the stage for a game-winning Mark Canha two-run home run. Laureano is still hitting just .200 over 88 plate appearances in September, but he appears to at least be building up some solid momentum going into the postseason with a .267/.353/.467 line with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, two walks, one stolen base and five runs over his last nine games.