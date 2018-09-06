Laureano went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Laureano made valuable contributions to the win out of the leadoff spot, lacing his first pair of extra-base hits over the last six games. The productive outfielder had started September off in a brief 1-for-9 funk over his first four games, but he still retains an impressive .299/.375/.494 line over his first 88 career plate appearances.