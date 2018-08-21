Laureano went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in the Athletics' 9-0 win over the Rangers on Monday.

The Athletics generated nearly all of their offensive production from the bottom half of the lineup in the series opener, with the Nos. 6 through 9 batters combining for 11 of the club's 14 hits on the night. No player was more instrumental to the win than Laureano, who turned in the first extra-base hits of his career with the pair of long balls off Bartolo Colon. The 24-year-old had previously demonstrated some pop with 14 home runs in 284 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville earlier in the campaign, though the Pacific Coast League often tends to exaggerate power production. While consistent home-run production shouldn't be expected for Laureano over the final few weeks of the season, his 6.3 barrel percentage and 55 percent hard-hit rate -- albeit in a small sample -- offer some optimism that he'll be able to sustain his .281 batting average.