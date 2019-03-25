Laureano went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in an exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday.

In the wake of a multi-hit effort versus the Mariners in the closing game of the season-opening series in Japan, Laureano squared up on a Travis Bergen offering in the seventh inning Sunday and launched it 422 feet to left center for the Athletics' final two runs of the night. Laureano went down on strikes in his other two at-bats, however, a troubling trend the outfielder will be looking to address throughout the season.