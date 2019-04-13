Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Smacks third homer
Laureano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.
He took Shawn Kelley deep in the seventh inning as part of a comeback from a 6-1 deficit. Laureano is slashing a mediocre .258/.281/.419 through 17 games, but he's maintaining solid fantasy value with three homers, one steal, eight RBI and nine runs.
