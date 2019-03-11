Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Smacks two-run blast in win
Laureano went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 7-6 Cactus League split-squad win over the White Sox on Sunday.
Laureano launched a two-run blast off Lucas Giolito to open the scoring in the first, his second homer of spring. The 25-year-old impressed in his first taste of major-league regular-season action in 2018, slashing .288/.358/.474 across 176 plate appearances over 48 games. Laureano is set to open the season in center field.
