Laureano went 1-for-4 with two RBIs in Tuesday's loss against the Braves.

Laureano recorded Oakland's only two runs in the top of the first inning, sending Tony Kemp and Elvis Andrus home. This has arguably been a disappointing season for the outfielder after returning from suspension in early May. Despite his offensive output on Tuesday, Laureano still has just one home run and four stolen bases in 28 games.