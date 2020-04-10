Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Solid spring after sluggish start
Laureano hit .261 (6-for-23) across 10 Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.
The talented outfielder had opened spring training mired in a 2-for-14 slump over his first six contests, but he bounced back to go 4-for-9 at the plate over his final four games before the pause in play. Laureano recorded one home run, nine RBI, four walks, a stolen base and three runs during exhibition play, a well-rounded body of work that served as a microcosm of a 2019 season during which he slashed an impressive .288/.340/.521 across 481 plate appearances (123 games). The combination of Laureano's elite glove and arm in center field and his ability to hit either handedness equally well (.288 average versus both lefties and righties last season) serves to essentially lock him into an everyday role for this coming season.
