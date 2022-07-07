Laureano went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Laureano walked in the third inning before launching solo shot off Jose Berrios in the sixth frame. The long ball was his sixth of the campaign and second in three games. Laureano has been heating up from the plate recently, going 9-for-29 with four homers, six RBI, eight runs and a stolen base over his last eight contests.