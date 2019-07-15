Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sparks late comeback
Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base during Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.
Laureano sparked a late comeback, tying the game with a solo home run in the seventh inning and putting the ball in play for an unearned game-winning run in the ninth. The dynamic outfielder is perhaps one of the more underrated fantasy outfielders and is quietly up to 18 home runs to go along with 11 steals this season. Laureano will look to build off this effort in the next series at home against the Mariners.
