Laureano, who'll open the season as the everyday center fielder, has made several spectacular catches during intrasquad games in summer camp, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.

The sight of Laureano scaling the wall to foil potential home runs is certainly a common one, with the 26-year-old frequently wowing with his defensive skills during his first pair of big-league campaigns. The fact he also generated an impressive .288/.340/.521 slash partly comprised of 53 extra-base hits (29 doubles, 24 home runs) in 2019 affords the dynamic outfielder ample job security head into the 2020 season.