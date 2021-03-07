Laureano has stood out with both his bat and hustle in his first three Cactus League games, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.

The 26-year-old, who's a candidate for the leadoff role, has gone 2-for-6 with a double, a triple, a hit by pitch and a run, with the two-bagger coming on a ball that normally would have only netted a single had it not been for Laureano kicking it into another gear on the bases. The center fielder saw a significant downturn in batting average to .213 in 2020 after hitting .288 in each of his first two big-league stints, but his .338 on-base percentage, partly the byproduct of a career-high 10.8 percent walk rate, and solid power profile make Laureano an intriguing candidate for the top of the order.